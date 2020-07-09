Kanpur Encounter Case: One of the most wanted gangsters of Uttar Pradesh, Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of eight cops in Kanpur, has been arrested on Thursday morning from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Before the arrest, the UP Police had arrested several of his aides and some were killed in encounter as well. The chase — involving several state police departments—for the dreaded gangster, who allegedly being helped by some insider of the UP Police, has been interesting so far. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Two Aides of Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed; Noida on High Alert

Here is what happened:

1. The Haryana Police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a Faridabad house, which the gangster had left a few hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday.

2. So, the Police understood that Vikas has come to the National Capital Region.

3. A CCTV footage of a person resembling the gangster trying to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night went viral.

4. Chances were that Vikas would try to enter Noida. Security checks were intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night.

5. Meanwhile, the Bahraich police launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas.

6. Photographs of Dubey were available to all gram pradhans of border villages and shared on Whatsapp groups of police.

7. Before coming to Faridabad, Dubey was in Shivli, Kanpur.

8. As all check points were under stringent security check, Dubey did not venture to enter Uttar Pradesh. Instead, he fled to Madhya Pradesh.

Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in a firefight with criminals in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.