Kanpur Encounter Latest News: Prabhat Mishra and Bahua Dubey — two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey — have been killed on Thursday morning. According to reports, Prabhat was arrested yesterday and shot at by the police as he tried to escape. He died of his injuries on Thursday. Bahua Dubey, who was present with Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter on Thursday morning. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Cash Bounty to Nab Gangster Vikas Dubey Nearly Doubled to Rs 5 Lakh

Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in a firefight with criminals in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him. Also Read - After Kanpur, Man in Baghpat Arrested For Praising Gangster Vikas Dubey in a Facebook Post

Security checks have been intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, over reports of Kanpur ambush mastermind Vikas Dubey hiding in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Also Read - Kanpur Killing: UP's Most-wanted Vikas Dubey Spotted at Faridabad Hotel, Flees Before Police Raid

Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on the night of July 2, was spotted in Haryana’s Faridabad district on Tuesday, triggering alerts in adjoining areas of the NCR including Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said.

The district police have intensified checks on major roads and highways leading to Delhi and Haryana, while also monitoring those leading towards interior regions of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

“Security checks have intensified and the police are on alert… it has been done as there are reports that he (Dubey) has been spotted in a nearby area (Faridabad),”Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police is also on its toes over inputs about Dubey’s movement in the region, according to officials.

Senior police officers too hit the ground amid the COVID-19 outbreak for inspections as the police force even asked people on the road to pull down their masks for identification.

The security apparatus was considerably beefed up in areas surrounding the local court in Surajpur in Greater Noida as well as the Film City in Noida’s Sector 16A, according to police.