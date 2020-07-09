Kanpur Encounter Latest News: Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of the eights cops, has been arrested from Ujjain on Thursday morning, soon after his two aides were killed in a police encounter. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrests All 10 Security Guards After Murder of BJP Leader Wasim Bari, Kin

Prabhat Mishra and Bahua Dubey — two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey — have been killed on Thursday morning. According to reports, Prabhat was arrested yesterday and shot at by the police as he tried to escape. He died of his injuries on Thursday. Bahua Dubey, who was present with Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter on Thursday morning.

Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in a firefight with criminals in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.