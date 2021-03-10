Kanpur: Father of a 13-year-old gangrape victim died in a road accident today morning. The kins of the victim have alleged that the incident was carried out by the accused. Further, the locals have blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway, demanding swift action into the case News18 reported. Also Read - No Exams Till Class 8 in UP Govt Schools, Result to be Based on Internal Assessment

The incident came a day after one of the family members informed reporters that they were being threatened by the family of the accused. "As soon as we filed the complaint, the elder brother of the main accused started threatening us. 'Beware my father is a sub inspector,' he told us," NDTV quoted the family member as saying.

On Tuesday, the Kanpur Police had filed a case of gangrape and criminal intimidation following a complaint lodged by the vctim's father.