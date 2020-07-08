New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s most-wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, who was behind the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday. However, he escaped minutes before the local police arrived for the raid, the police said on Wednesday. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey's Aide, Involved in Murder of Cops, Shot Dead

According to intelligence reports received by UP Police, Vikas was staying under a fake identity in a small-budget hotel located in the populated Badkhal Chowk area of Faridabad.

A CCTV footage later recovered confirmed Dubey's presence at the hotel donning a dark black shirt, jeans and mask. Another CCTV grab showed he was standing on the roadside with a bag, awaiting a vehicle.

Two others associated with him – Ankur, the hotel staff who helped the criminal in hiding, and Prabhat, an associate from his village – were arrested.

“As per our information, Vikas Dubey is using public transport for his movement in Delhi and the NCR (National Capital Region). The CCTV footage clearly showed he was waiting for a vehicle on the roadside,” a senior police official told IANS.

At least 25 teams of the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police have been on a rigorous manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey since the Friday massacre. The wanted fugitive carries a bounty on him that was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Earlier in the day, the Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey, a right-hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, in an encounter in Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh.

With IANS inputs