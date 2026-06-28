Attention commuters! Kanpur Metro services to remain closed today due to this reason; to resume on...

Attention commuters! If you’re planning to travel by Kanpur metro today, here’s an important update you should know. Kanpur Metro services will remain closed today, June 28, 2026. The temporary suspension has been announced by the administration to facilitate the final integrated testing of Corridor 1 between IIT and Naubasta. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) shared the update through its official X handle, informing passengers about the temporary service disruption.
Sharing a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said,” Kanpur Metro services will remain closed on Sunday, 28 June 2026 due to the final integrated testing of the complete Corridor-1 (IIT Kanpur–Naubasta). Services will resume on Monday, 29 June 2026, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Please plan your journey accordingly.”
Kanpur Metro services will remain closed on Sunday, 28 June 2026 due to the final integrated testing of the complete Corridor-1 (IIT Kanpur–Naubasta).
Services will resume on Monday, 29 June 2026, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
Please plan your journey accordingly.#KanpurMetro #UPMRC pic.twitter.com/95eF90oFIZ
— Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialUPMetro) June 27, 2026
According to the tweet, the services will resume on Monday, June 29, 2026, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
The Kanpur Metro’s Corridor-1 runs about 23.5 kilometers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to Naubasta. The Metro service is currently operating from IIT Kanpur to Kanpur Central. It is approximately 15 kilometers long and covers a total of 14 stations (9 elevated and 5 underground).
When the Kanpur Central-Naubasta portion of the corridor is operational, seven additional stations will be added to the Kanpur Metro network: Jhakarkati, Transport Nagar, Baradevi, Kidwai Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Buddha Nagar, and Naubasta.
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