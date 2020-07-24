New Delhi: Sanjeet Yadav, a lab technician who was abducted a month ago in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been killed, claimed that district police. SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu informed that five people, who gave the information about Yadav’s killing has been detained. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh UP Board Syllabus 2020: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Reduced by 30%, Not to Affect JEE, NEET Aspirants

Kanpur police has asserted that Yadav, who was kidnapped on June 22, was murdered on June 26-27 by his friends. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is still not known.

The body of the victim has not been recovered yet. Cops have alleged that his body was thrown into the Pandu river. The SSP stated that that separate teams have been formed and further investigations were on to trace the body of the victim.

The Kanpur police had faced flak after it asked the family of the victim to pay the ransom money to the kidnappers. Notably, the abductors had demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom from Yadav’s kin.

“Relatives of the victimare claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. As per the investigation till now,we found that no ransom amount has been given, still we are probing the case from all angles”, said Mohit Agarwal,IG Kanpur Range.

On the other hand, the family blamed the local police for botching up the investigations.

उप्र में कानून व्यवस्था दम तोड़ चुकी है। आम लोगों की जान लेकर अब इसकी मुनादी की जा रही है। घर हो, सड़क हो, ऑफिस हो कोई भी खुद को सुरक्षित महसूस नहीं करता। विक्रम जोशी के बाद अब कानपुर में अपहृत संजीत यादव की हत्या। खबरों के मुताबिक..1/2 pic.twitter.com/SGFRLstgrT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lambasted the UP Police saying that law and order situation in the state has been failing badly.

(With agency inputs)