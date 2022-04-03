Kanpur: A massive fire breaks out at Kanpur’ Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur, according to a Hindustan Times report. The reports further added that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.Also Read - UP Election: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Shares Pics Of Voting On Whatsapp, Booked

The fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. The Hindustan Times also states that hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke was seen inside the mall. The fire department said the operation was underway and the mall had been evacuated.