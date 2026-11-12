Kanpur shocker: Man jumps from Rave Moti Mall after girlfriend turns down marriage proposal

A 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from Rave Moti Mall in Kanpur after an argument with his girlfriend over marriage.

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The incident took place at Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar area on Wednesday evening. | image: x

Kanpur Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the second floor of a mall in Kanpur city on Wednesday. The man took the extreme step after a heated argument with his girlfriend over marriage, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at the city’s famous Rave Moti Mall, which is located in the Sarvodaya Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Imtiyaz Riyaz alias Sikandar. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

What did police say?

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Jyoti Shri, the deceased used to work in Saudi Arabia and had been in a relationship with a woman for nearly 10 years and wanted to marry her.

Girlfriend allegedly gets involved with another man during his absence

Police said that the woman had apparently started dating another man while Imtiyaz Riyaz was away. The woman was the daughter of Imtiyaz’s relative.

What exactly happened?

On Wednesday evening, Sikandar, along with his two friends, arrived at the mall and called the woman there to sort out the matter. However, during the discussion, an argument allegedly broke out between them as the woman declined the marriage proposal. Shocked by the woman’s decision, Imtiyaz jumped from the second floor.

After receiving a distress call, a police team reached the spot around 8 pm and took Sikandar to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Investigators also inspected the mall and questioned people about the incident.

Police are probing the matter from all angles and further investigation is underway.