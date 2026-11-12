  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Kanpur shocker: Man jumps from Rave Moti Mall after girlfriend turns down marriage proposal

Kanpur shocker: Man jumps from Rave Moti Mall after girlfriend turns down marriage proposal

A 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from Rave Moti Mall in Kanpur after an argument with his girlfriend over marriage.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 12, 2026, 1:58 PM IST
rave moti mall suicide
The incident took place at Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar area on Wednesday evening. | image: x

Kanpur Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the second floor of a mall in Kanpur city on Wednesday. The man took the extreme step after a heated argument with his girlfriend over marriage, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at the city’s famous Rave Moti Mall, which is located in the Sarvodaya Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Imtiyaz Riyaz alias Sikandar. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

What did police say?

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Jyoti Shri, the deceased used to work in Saudi Arabia and had been in a relationship with a woman for nearly 10 years and wanted to marry her.

Read more: Delhi’s Burari Horror: Woman’s body found on road, face smashed with heavy object; accused absconding

Girlfriend allegedly gets involved with another man during his absence

Police said that the woman had apparently started dating another man while Imtiyaz Riyaz was away. The woman was the daughter of Imtiyaz’s relative.

What exactly happened?

On Wednesday evening, Sikandar, along with his two friends, arrived at the mall and called the woman there to sort out the matter. However, during the discussion, an argument allegedly broke out between them as the woman declined the marriage proposal. Shocked by the woman’s decision, Imtiyaz jumped from the second floor.

After receiving a distress call, a police team reached the spot around 8 pm and took Sikandar to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Investigators also inspected the mall and questioned people about the incident.

Police are probing the matter from all angles and further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.