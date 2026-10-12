Kanpur shocker: Woman cuts cake, eats dinner, then throws 14-month-old daughter off building, jumps to death on wedding anniversary

The victim identified as Roshni succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on October 11. Her daughter is said to be out of danger.

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Kanpur shocker: Woman cuts cake, eats dinner, then throws 14-month-old daughter off building, jumps to death on wedding anniversary | Image: AI

Key Highlights

• A 20-year-old woman threw her 14-month-old daughter from the second floor and

• jumped to her death on her third wedding anniversary.

• The incident occurred in Kanpur after a heated argument with her husband and her sister.

• The 14-month-old child sustained minor injuries and doctors declared her out of danger.

• Roshni suffered critical injuries and passed away while undergoing treatment.

• Gujani Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter.



Kanpur Shocker: A shocking and terrifying incident has surfaced from Maharashtra where a 20-year-old woman threw her 14-month-old daughter from a second floor of her matrimonial home and then jumped from the same building after a heated argument with her husband and sister in Kanpur. The victim committed suicide on the night of her wedding anniversary. Roshni was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on October 11. However, the 14-month-old daughter survived and 14-month-old daughter.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the deceased woman’s family, the victim and her husband – Noor Alam – celebrated their third wedding anniversary by cutting cake.

After dinner, a heated argument broke out between Noor Alam and Roshni’s sister, Ishrat. The argument intensified and Ishrat attempted to leave the house. Roshni tried to stop her, but she refused. During the argument, the deceased threw her 14-month-old daughter from the second floor before jumping.

However, the child sustained minor injuries after Noor Alam managed to catch her.

Both the mother and daughter were rushed to a nearby hospital. Roshni was later was referred to another hospital for further treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries on October 11.

Police Sent Body For Postmortem

Gujani police took Roshni’s body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Police have filed a complaint and are investigating the matter based on the facts available.Police said the family initially hesitated to allow a post-mortem but agreed after investigators persuaded them.

However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)