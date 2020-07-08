New Delhi: Amar Dubey, an aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Hamirpur on Wednesday morning. Amar Dubey was involved in the Kanpur shootout in which eight cops were killed last week. Also Read - Kanpur Killing Mastermind Vikas Dubey in Nepal? Cops Put up Posters on The Border

The ambush brought the cops under the scanner as it was alleged that Vikas was tipped off. About 68 police personnel at Chaubeypur police station were shunted to the reserve police lines on Tuesday with the top brass saying they suspected their integrity. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter Update: Reward on Vikas Dubey Increased to Rs 2.5 Lakh; 3 More Cops Suspended, State Borders Sealed

The drastic move Tuesday night followed soon after police announced the transfer of a DIG, who till recently was the Senior Superintendent of Police in Kanpur. He was transferred from the state’s Special task Force (STF) to the Provincial Armed Police (PAC) unit in Moradabad. Also Read - 'Not a Criminal,' Says Kanpur Firing Mastermind Vikas Dubey in Video, Discloses His Political Links

Police also arrested three more people in connection with the killing of the eight police personnel, ambushed early Friday when they were out on a raid to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey in his Bikru village near Kanpur.

Dubey’s relative Shama, neighbour Suresh Verma and domestic help Rekha were arrested earlier in the day.

Rekha’s husband Dayashankar Agnihotri, a key member of Dubey’s gang, is already behind bars, arrested on Sunday after an encounter in which police shot him in the leg. Two other alleged members of the gang were killed in an encounter last Friday.

Police believe that the gangster was tipped off by someone from Chaubeypur police station, giving him time to lay an ambush. Station Officer Vinay Tiwari and three other policemen are already under suspension.

Police have named 21 people in the FIR registered after the attack. The FIR also mentioned 50-60 unidentified people. The Kanpur police released the photos of 15 criminals said to be close to Dubey. They are putting up posters carrying the pictures of these alleged criminals, most of them carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrest.

Vikas Dubey, with a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh on him, remained elusive.

His posters too have been plastered at road toll plazas, including those in Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Fatehpur and areas near the India-Nepal border. Police issued alerts in Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur to stop Vikas Dubey from escaping across the border into Nepal.