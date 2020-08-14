New Delhi: Two bodies have been recovered under the debris of part of a four-storey building that collapsed in Kanpur on Thursday night following heavy rainfall. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: UP Put on High Alert, Border With Nepal Sealed; Cops to be Deployed in Public Areas

The incident happen around 9:30 PM last night, when people first noticed a crack in a wall of the building during a downpour in Kanpur's Mulganj Police Station area. The residents of the building rushed out immediately except 50-year-old Meena Gupta and her daughter Preeti who stayed on the third floor of the building.

Within a few minutes, almost half of the building crumbled down, taking the mother-daughter duo under the wreckage.

“A woman and a girl are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is underway. An Army team has been called to join the operation,” SSP Kanpur Nagar Preetinder Singh said last night. A 22-member NDRF team was sent from Lucknow to conduct rescue operations on the site.

However, the Kanpur police recovered their bodies from the rubble this morning. Rescue and relief operations are still underway.