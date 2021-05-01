New Delhi: A known face on India’s national television network, Kanupriya died of Covid-19 on Friday. She was on oxygen support for the last two days before breathing her last on April 30. Her sister BK Shivani shared the news on social media. Kanupriya had made her TV debut with Doordarshan and currently hosted the daily show Awakening with Brahma Kumaris. Apart from news anchoring, she was also an actress and a filmmaker. Also Read - Chinese Envoy Ensures Support To India As Sonu Sood Accuses China of Blocking Oxygen Concentrators Order

Sharing a picture of Kanupriya, sister BK Shivani, who is the spiritual guru and the main face of Brahma Kumaris, wrote, “Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose … to create a beautiful world … and we know that even though the costume will change … she will always be God’s angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her … Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be (sic).” Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2021: 4 States, 1 UT Gear up For Counting of Votes; EC Issues Strict Measures | Key Points

Kanupriya’s show Karmbhoomi focused more on young leadership. The objective of the show was to create leaders, who can inspire the youth to follow a path of self-improvement and decision-making.

As an actor, Kanupriya enjoyed her acting career in over 80 serials and 50 telefilms, including Bhanwar, Kahi Aek Gaon, Meri Kahani, Kartavya, Tesu Ke Phool, Tumhara Intezar Hai, Anaro, Ranjishen, Ab Aur Nahi and Sur Sargam.