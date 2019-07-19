Dehradun: In view of ‘Kanwar Yatra 2019’, all educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Sanskrit school, Anganwadi centres– will remain closed from July 23 to July 30 in Uttarkhand.

The aforementioned order was issued by Rupendra Dutt Sharma, Chief Education Officer of Haridwar.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters from River Ganga.

Notably, a meeting was called by the Director-General of Police (DGP) on July 8 to take stock of arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra.

DGP OP Singh directed the officials to be vigilant and deal with crime strictly, especially crime against women, to ensure peaceful and successful completion of Kanwar Yatra, which commenced on July 17.

“We have planned to deploy around 8ooo personnel, we will also use drones and helicopters for surveillance. Keeping in mind terrorist activities, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) with snipers will be deployed,” said Singh on the Kanwar Yatra preparations.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that DJs will be allowed during ‘Kanwar Yatra’ if they will play bhajan instead of filmy songs.

“DJs will not be banned during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed,” read an official statement from CMO’s office.