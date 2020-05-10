Kanwar Yatra 2020: Only a month is left for the Kanwar Yatra to begin but the authorities are yet to take a final decision on the pilgrimage. The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to commence from July 6, 2020.

The Kanwar Yatra in the past have been subject of much disdain from the people given the incidents of violence, vandalism and traffic snarls, especially on the NH-24 connecting Ghaziabad to New Delhi. So in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the question arises — will the pilgrimage be cancelled or the government will make arrangement for the comfortable commute of pilgrims.

Notably, scores of lord Shiva devotees from across India undertake the pilgrimage called Kanwar yatra, on foot during Shravan- a month in the Hindu calendar every year. Wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pot on their shoulders, the pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh adn Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch water of river Ganga

Earlier last month, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) had announced cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra due to coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement titled “Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 cancelled due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic”, a spokesman said that the decision was taken at the 38th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan. However, the board has decided that the Pratham Pooja” and ”Sampann Pooja” would be done with traditional fervor.