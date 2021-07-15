Dehradun: After canceling the Kanwar Yatra in view of the looming threat of the third wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government has now decided to send Gangajal via post to the devotees. As per reports, the state government is also planning to ferry the holy water of River Ganga in tankers to various north Indian states. The government has decided to take this step to ensure that the ban on Kanwar yatra does not stop Kanwariyas from anointing Lord Shiva with the ‘holy’ water in their home states.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

Speaking on this matter to the media, Haridwar District Magistrate, C Ravishankar, said, "We've started the process of sending Gangajal via post to devotees. We're also planning to supply Gangajal in tankers & are in talks with the administration of neighbouring states to avoid large number of gathering here."

The government has decided to take this step as hundreds of thousands of Kanwariyas travel to the state to fetch Ganga waters from the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, Rishikesh, Devprayag and Gaumukh-Gangotri during the yearly Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar.

This decision was announced just days after the Kanwar yatra was cancelled in the state for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We decided to cancel the yatra, according topmost priority to human life in view of the threat of a possible third wave, the surfacing of the Delta Plus variant of the virus and its impact across the country and abroad.” The decision to cancel the annual yatra was taken after a meeting with senior officials and considering all aspects into account including the opinion of medical experts, he said.

The chief minister also asked Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to coordinate with officials of the neighbouring states and request them to take effective steps to stop the pandemic from spreading.

The fortnight-long yatra which begins with the onset of the month of Shravan by the Hindu calendar goes on till the first week of August and sees a gathering of Kanwariyas or Lord Shiva devotees in crores from neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in Haridwar to collect the holy waters of the Ganga. Allowing such a large gathering in times like these was fraught with risks. However, the decision comes as a disappointment for both traders whose businesses are linked with the annual yatra and Kanwariayas.