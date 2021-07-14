Lucknow: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The top court has issued notices to both Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. The matter will be heard on July 16. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, on the other hand, said that the state will be prepared for Kanwar Yatra before 25th.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

"It is the responsibility of the state and we will make sure RTPCR testing is done. It is a matter of faith and like every year it will take place. We will make sure that protocols are in place," Jai Pratap Singh said.

On Supreme Court taking Suo Moto Cognizance on Kanwar Yatra, Jai Pratap Singh said, "Supreme Court's order will be followed. This is not a new yatra. Many people are connected with it through faith. We will have talks based on SC's judgment,"