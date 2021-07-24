Haridwar: Days after banning the Kanwar Yatra 2021 in view of the COVID pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday banned the entry of people to Haridwar border for celebrations. Issuing fresh guidelines, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that buses, trains will not be allowed but tourists from other parts of state won’t be stopped.Also Read - Weekend Lockdown in Kerala Begins From Today: Check Complete List of Guidelines Here

"As Kanwar Yatra is banned, no person will be allowed to enter Haridwar border for celebrations. Same applies to buses, trains. Tourists from other parts of state won't be stopped. They have to submit RTPCR test report and register on Smart City Portal," Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.

Giving further details, the DGP said that the forces have been deployed on Haridwar district borders. "Instructions are to request those coming to the border to go back. If anyone persists, action will be taken. If anyone sends a tanker in a systematic way, we will help them in collecting Gangajal," he added.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand government, led by a new Chief Minister, banned the Kanwar Yatra in the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic which is at a critical stage as the third wave is expected to hit the country.

Moreover, the state government has also announced a shutdown of its borders for ‘Kanwariyas’ from July 24 for the safety of the people. The state government said that the Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed along with the police force at state borders to stop Kanwariyas from entering the state.

The celebration carries importance in the month of ‘Shravan’ in the Hindu calendar from July 25 when Kanwariyas pour in at Haridwar in huge numbers to collect the holy water of River Ganga.

Latest guidelines: