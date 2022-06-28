Dehradun: Around 10,00 security personnel along with CCTV and drone camera will be positioned for strict vigilance in order maintain law and order during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday. This development is a part of the process as the state is bracing for record breaking footfall of devotees this year. The Kanwar Yatra is finally taking place after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand Braces for Over 30 Million Kanwariyas This Monsoon Fair

DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar is holding an Inter-State meeting for Kanwar Yatra coordination. Officers including those of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh & Intelligence Bureau are present at police headquarters in Dehradun for the same pic.twitter.com/8wIhelRKSh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2022

Measures taken by Uttarakhand Government

Haridwar and the nearby areas are divided into 12 super zones, 31 zones and 133 sectors for the yatra About 9,000- 10,000 security personnels will be deployed Kanwar Yatra is scheduled for –July 14 to July 26 this year. According to Kumar, drones and CCTV camera will be used while social media will be monitored to ensure tight security arrangement. Kanwariyas will be appealed to, via social media to co-operate with the local administration and police for maintain a peace Neighbouring states are expected to release information on prescribed routes and publicise it to avoid inconvenience for the tourists visiting dehradun, Mussoorie and Char Dham

The devotees of Lord Shiva, the Kanwariyas, clad in saffron attires, walk barefoot every Shravan (month of monsoon in the Hindu calendar) to collect the holy water from River Ganges at Haridwar. They carry decorated water pitchers on theor shoulders all the way to the Lord Shiva temples.

Uttarakhand | The Kanwar yatra is happening after 2 years and thus a larger crowd is expected. We spoke about how to manage the rush, traffic & crowd. Almost 3 crore people had come in 2018-19 & we expect numbers to go up to 4 crores this time: DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/VA1kwDMuLE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2022

Addressing an inter-state coordination meeting, Kumar said in view of the large gathering of Shiva devotees expected during the month of Shravan, drones and CCTV cameras will be used while social media will be monitored to ensure tight security arrangements.

The purpose of this meeting was to ensure the safe and secure travel of kanwariyas coming from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and other places, he said.