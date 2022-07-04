Dehradun: With there being likely increase in the number of devotees thriving at this year’s Kanwar pilgrimage, special arrangements have been made by the Mela administration and other departments in Uttarakhand. A ‘Kanwar Mela’ will be set up on the outskirts of Haridwar and Northern Railways has decided to run special trains during the pilgrimage.Also Read - Planning For A Perfect Weekend Getaway? Bookmark These 6 Interesting Towns In India

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage where devotees of Lord Shiva journey to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga water, which is later offered to the Shiva lingams in their respective areas. This year, the pilgrimage is slated to begin from July 14 and will go on till July 26. The Yatra is being held after a gap of two years caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Woman Dives Into Ganga From Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Bridge, Stuns The Internet | Watch

“As Kanwar pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years, owing to covid-19 pandemic spread, it is expected that the kanwariyas’ number will exceed the 2019 tally of 3.90 crore mark. So, Railways will soon operate special trains and also extend the normal routes of some trains operating from Delhi, Meerut and Saharanpur for the convenience of the pilgrims. A coordination meeting with the state government will be held on July 6 in this regard,” said Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Moradabad Rail division, NN Singh to Hindustan Times. “Exact trains and their timing will be announced soon,” he added. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police squads will ensure that no Kanwariya or passenger sits atop the train bogies. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi Government To Set Up 175 Camps To Serve Kanwariyas

Also, a ‘Kanwar market’ is being set up near Har-ki-Pauri at Pantdeep and Chamgadar Tapu near Ganga for the Kanwar fair. At this Kanwar bazaar, all items related to the Kanwar pilgrimage and kanwariyas will be available in one place. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the Kanwar fair will be held in grand way on the lines of Char Dham Pilgrimage. More than 300 shops for which Municipal Corporation is inviting tenders will be temporarily set up for the Kanwar fair.

From bamboo Kanwars, decorative materials, religious items, eateries, fruit stalls, clothes, rain coat to metallic pots in which kanwariyas fetch holy Ganga Jal will be available.Congestion at Har-ki-Pauri markets will be reduced by organising this Kanwar Bazar at the outskirts of the city.

Municipal Corporation has also started making temporary toilets for Kanwar fair. More than 200 temporary toilets will be constructed at the Mela area. “Tender for toilets, Kanwar market and parking is being done. Encroachments will also be removed from Mela zone and other important places,” said Municipal Corporation town commissioner, Dayanand Saraswati.

Kanwar Mela force, which consists of state police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Central Para Military Forces, will be in full strength by July 18 when Kanwar pilgrimage will be at its peak. “In wake of Kanwar pilgrimage being sensitive, community peace meetings are being organised with circle officers and station house officers presiding over these meetings. The intelligence, civil and para military personnel will be deployed in sufficient numbers in coming days for a peaceful Kanwar fair,” said senior superintendent of Haridwar police, Yogendra Singh Rawat.

Kanwariyas arrive in Uttarakhand through Haridwar district, the entrance gateway of Garhwal division, primarily from Laksar, Shyampur, Mandawar-Bhagwanpur, Kali Nadi, Narsain and Roorkee side. Nearly one crore Kanwariyas arrive on foot to fetch sacred Ganga water. This year, around 4 crore devotees are expected to throng the key important places of the pilgrimage.