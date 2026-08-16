Kanwar Yatra 2026: Route diversion on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, no entry for heavy vehicles; Roadways buses, cars to travel on…

Roadways buses, cars and other light vehicles are being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway, while groups of Kanwariyas are passing through the other lane.

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New Delhi: Owing to the third Monday of the month of Sawan, the authorities have implemented a route diversion for heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway from 8 pm on Friday. It is important to note that the heavy vehicles were also diverted to an alternative route on Sunday morning. These vehicles are being routed through Patwai and Shahabad. Roadways buses, cars and other light vehicles are being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway, while groups of Kanwariyas are passing through the other lane.

Traffic in-charge Rajiv Kumar further informed that if the number of Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars increases further, the highway will also be closed to roadways, buses, and light vehicles. Due to the diversion on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway, regular traffic is being allowed to pass through only one lane. This has led to traffic jams at several places, including Zero Point.

The third Monday of Sawan falls on August 17, and arrangements for the diversion on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway were put in place on August 14 itself.

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