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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Route diversion on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, no entry for heavy vehicles; Roadways buses, cars to travel on…

Roadways buses, cars and other light vehicles are being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway, while groups of Kanwariyas are passing through the other lane.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 16, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Route diversion on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, no entry for heavy vehicles; Roadways buses, cars to travel on...
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Owing to the third Monday of the month of Sawan, the authorities have implemented a route diversion for heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway from 8 pm on Friday. It is important to note that the heavy vehicles were also diverted to an alternative route on Sunday morning. These vehicles are being routed through Patwai and Shahabad. Roadways buses, cars and other light vehicles are being allowed to travel on one lane of the highway, while groups of Kanwariyas are passing through the other lane.

Traffic in-charge Rajiv Kumar further informed that if the number of Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars increases further, the highway will also be closed to roadways, buses, and light vehicles. Due to the diversion on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway, regular traffic is being allowed to pass through only one lane. This has led to traffic jams at several places, including Zero Point.

Read more: Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Heavy vehicle movement restricted on key routes; check diversions, alternate routes

The third Monday of Sawan falls on August 17, and arrangements for the diversion on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway were put in place on August 14 itself.

Here Are Some Of The Key Details:

  • Under this arrangement, one lane of the highway has been reserved for Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars
  • Light four-wheelers are being allowed to travel on the other lane.
  • The highway is completely closed to heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks.
  • The route diversion on the highway will remain in effect until 8 pm on Monday.
  • After this, the largest gathering of Kanwariyas is expected on the final Monday of Sawan, August 24.
  • In view of this, the highway diversion will be implemented again from Friday.
  • According to estimates, if the crowd is particularly large, a zero-traffic arrangement may also be enforced.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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