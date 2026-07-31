Kanwar Yatra Delhi Traffic diversion till August 11: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, diversion point, key guidelines for commuters

New Delhi: In view of the movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic movement on certain roads in Central Delhi is likely to remain regulated to ensure the safe and smooth passage of pilgrims. Every year during the holy month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga Jal pass through Delhi on their way to temples and neighbouring states. Delhi commuters are advised to follow the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police during the Kanwar Yatra period. Motorists should plan their journeys in advance, use the suggested alternate routes, and expect diversions or traffic restrictions on affected roads. Following the advisory will help avoid unnecessary delays and ensure smooth traffic movement across the city.
Also Read: Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | KANWAR YATRA–2026
In view of the movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic movement on certain roads in Central Delhi is likely to remain regulated to ensure the safe and smooth passage of pilgrims.
Commuters are advised to:
Plan their journey… pic.twitter.com/a67paFK8Pd
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 30, 2026
Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to cooperate and follow this advisory in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic management. Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels.
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