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  • Kanwar Yatra Delhi Traffic diversion till August 11: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, diversion point, key guidelines for commuters

Kanwar Yatra Delhi Traffic diversion till August 11: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, diversion point, key guidelines for commuters

The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. Check alternate routes, roads to avoid, diversion points, parking details.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 31, 2026, 8:00 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra Delhi Traffic diversion till August 11: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, diversion point, key guidelines for commuters
Kanwar Yatra Delhi Traffic Diversion till August 11: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, diversion point, key guidelines for commuters(Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic movement on certain roads in Central Delhi is likely to remain regulated to ensure the safe and smooth passage of pilgrims. Every year during the holy month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga Jal pass through Delhi on their way to temples and neighbouring states. Delhi commuters are advised to follow the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police during the Kanwar Yatra period. Motorists should plan their journeys in advance, use the suggested alternate routes, and expect diversions or traffic restrictions on affected roads. Following the advisory will help avoid unnecessary delays and ensure smooth traffic movement across the city.

Also Read: Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions

Read more: Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions

Roads likely to be affected in Central Range

  • Boulevard Road – From Yudhister Setu to Barafkhana Chowk
  • Rani Jhansi Road – From Barafkhana Chowk to Azad Market Chowk
  • Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – From Azad Market Chowk to Zhakira Underpass
  • Rani Jhansi Flyover – From St. Stephen’s Hospital to R/A Idgah
  • Faiz Road – From R/A Idgah to R/A Bagga

Suggested Alternate Routes

  • Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Ring Road
  • Salimgarh By-Pass

Diversion/Restriction(On Need Basis)

  • Commercial vehicles may be diverted from GPO Chowk towards Lothian Road and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Ring Road.
  • Commercial vehicles may be diverted from Barafkhana Chowk towards Rani Jhansi Flyover.
  • Commercial vehicles approaching from PS Civil Lines Red Light may be diverted towards Ring Road.
  • Traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed as per operational requirements.

Public Advisory

  • Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time.
  • Avoid the affected routes during peak movement of Kanwariyas.
  • Follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty.
  • Obey traffic signs, diversions and Variable Message Signboards (VMS).
  • Cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure the safe and smooth movement of Kanwariyas and other road users.

Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to cooperate and follow this advisory in the interest of public safety and smooth traffic management. Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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