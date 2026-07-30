Kanwar Yatra to begin! Over 4 crore devotees expected in Haridwar, over 6000 security personnel deployed; strict vigil on miscreants

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said the administration and police were fully prepared to conduct the Kanwar Mela in a safe, organised and peaceful manner.

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Kanwar Yatra Begins

New Delhi: The annual Kanwar Yatra commenced today with the onset of Shravan, as Haridwar gears up to host over four crore devotees under heightened security, including first-time deployment of cyber commandos. Devotees of Lord Shiva from across several states travel hundreds of kilometres to Haridwar and nearby areas every year to collect water from Ganga river, which they carry back to Shiva temples in their villages and cities for ‘jalabhishek‘ (ritual offering of water).

Mahant Ravindrapuri, president of the Akhada Parishad and the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, said Ganga water holds special significance for Lord Shiva, prompting devotees to undertake the pilgrimage and offer the sacred water at Shiva temples in their hometowns.

According to officials, over four crore Kanwariyas are expected to visit Haridwar during the annual pilgrimage, prompting the administration to put extensive security and crowd-management measures in place.

Kanwar Yatra: Here Are Some Of The Key Details

Entry of Kanwar vehicles on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway will remain completely prohibited during the Kanwar Yatra.

The district administration estimates that around 55 million Kanwar pilgrims will visit this year.

Last year, 45.2 million pilgrims arrived in Haridwar.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said the Kanwar Mela area has been divided into 18 super zones, 40 zones, and 141 sectors, with a magistrate and police personnel deployed in every sector.

Barricades have been installed at all entry points.

CCTV cameras and drones have been deployed to monitor the entire area.

Parking arrangements have been made for around 70,000 vehicles within the fair grounds.

A dedicated Kanwar Control Room has been set up at the CCR to monitor security, sanitation, drinking water, lighting, and other civic services round the clock.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said a QR code has been introduced to facilitate assistance and services for Kanwar pilgrims.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Preparations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has held a slew of meetings to review preparations, while officials have also coordinated with neighbouring states to ensure the yatra is conducted peacefully and smoothly. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said the administration and police were fully prepared to conduct the Kanwar Mela in a safe, organised and peaceful manner. Additional police personnel had been deployed from other districts to strengthen security arrangements, he added.

He said that for the first time during the Kanwar Mela, cyber commandos would monitor social media platforms and take immediate action against misleading content, including videos created using artificial intelligence. Ordinary misleading videos would be taken down within 36 hours, while AI-generated fake videos would be removed within about three hours, Singh said, adding that the police had coordinated with social media platforms and other agencies for quick action.

He also said traffic on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway would remain separate from Kanwar Yatra traffic to ensure smoother movement. Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said devotees had already started arriving in the city even before the official commencement of the Kanwar Mela.

He said this year’s arrangements posed additional challenges due to the monsoon, ongoing national highway construction and preparations for the 2027 Kumbh, but ensuring the safety and convenience of millions of pilgrims remained the administration’s top priority.

Dixit said all departments had completed their preparations for the fair, while the Food Safety Department had been directed to launch a special drive against the sale of adulterated food.

He added that schools in the district would remain closed from July 30 to August 11, with directions issued to conduct online classes during the period.