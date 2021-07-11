New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the nod for the ‘Kanwar yatra‘, an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, experts have cautioned against it, stating that the 15-day yatra could be “five times more likely to be a superspreader than the Kumbh” festival that took place earlier this year in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This year, the Kanwar yatra is scheduled to begin from July 25.Also Read - After Kumbh's Last Shahi Snan, 'Corona Curfew' Imposed in Haridwar District till May 3

Speaking to Times of India, experts have opined that the risk of spread of corona infection is higher in Kanwar yatra than it was at the Kumbh owing to the higher number of devotees. Also Read - Udit Narayan Recalls Last Call From Shravan Rathod From Kumbh Mela, Says 'Why Did He Go There?'

“For Kanwar yatra, nearly 3 to 4 crore pilgrims will visit Haridwar in a fortnight. Hence, it will be impossible to adhere to the SOPs. Thus, the state will not be able to handle the infection spread post pilgrimage. A decision must be taken keeping in mind the third wave of Covid-19”, Anoop Nautiyal, whose organisation Social Development for Communities Foundation has been tracking the Covid outbreak in the state told the portal. Also Read - Ex-Nepal King Gyanendra Shah, Wife Test Positive For COVID After Returning From Kumbh

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the Kanwar yatra in view of the pandemic. However, this year, the Yogi Adiyanath-led government has allowed the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state and has asked officials to coordinate with neighbouring states to ensure Covid guidelines are followed.

“The yatra is scheduled to begin from July 25. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that state officials should speak to their counterparts in Bihar, as there is a significant movement of devotees between our two states, and ensure that there are no violations of Covid protocols. The home department has been asked to formulate a detailed guideline for regulating the yatra this year,” said a government spokesperson.

Taking a cue from the previous year, the government is likely to put in restrictions on the number of devotees allowed in temples at the same time. An official said that it is likely that not more than five persons will be allowed inside temples at a time. Social distancing and wearing of masks will also be compulsory. Detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon and a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the matter.

Kanwar Yatra takes place during the Hindu month of Shrawan spread over July and August. Lakhs of Shiva devotees travel to places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Garhmukhteshwar to take a dip in the river Ganga and fill pots with Ganga Jal which is then carried back to their homes or revered temples and poured on the Shivling.

