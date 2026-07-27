Kanwar Yatra: Preparations complete as Uttarakhand prepares to welcome devotees to ‘Devbhoomi’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said all preparations for the Kanwar Yatra have been completed.

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Kanwar Yatra Preparations complete as Uttarakhand prepares to welcome devotees to 'Devbhoomi' | Image: ANI

Kanwar Yatra: All the preparations regarding the holy Kanwar Yatra have been completed in Uttarakhand, and the state is ready to welcome the Kanwariyas. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday stated that the state is ready to welcome devotees to “Devbhoomi”.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said he has personally reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage, including facilities for collecting holy water, cleanliness, accommodation, transport and security.

“Preparations are complete, and we will welcome all the Kanwariyas to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I have personally held meetings to oversee all arrangements–be it the designated spots for collecting holy water, cleanliness, accommodation, transport, or security. We have deployed the Water Police and have also diverted traffic across various routes to ensure no one faces inconvenience. At the same time, I urge everyone to adhere to the pilgrimage guidelines. We have made every effort to ensure your yatra is pleasant and safe. I welcome everyone and extend my best wishes,’ CM Dhami said.

Dhami also issued a stern warning against any disruption during the yatra.”Whoever violates law and order or creates disruptions will face strict legal action,” he added.

Earlier, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the safe, smooth, and successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 30.

He said the safety and convenience of devotees remain the state government’s highest priority and instructed all departments to complete preparations well in advance without any lapses.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Haridwar, the Chief Minister said, “Kanwar Yatra is not only a major religious event but also reflects Uttarakhand’s administrative efficiency, service spirit, and organisational capability.”

The government’s objective is to ensure a safe, well-organised, and clean Kanwar Yatra, so that every pilgrim returns from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with a positive and secure experience, he said.

Dhami instructed officials to ensure proper hospitality for devotees and adequate arrangements for community kitchens (bhandaras) across the route. He also directed the installation of a sufficient number of clean pink toilets for women devotees at all major locations.

The Chief Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved significant progress despite global challenges, and Uttarakhand has also witnessed remarkable development across sectors.” He noted that pilgrimage and tourism continue to strengthen the state’s economy.

‘Sawan’ is considered the holy month and holds a special place in Hindu mythology. During Sawan, devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees chant Shiva mantras, sing bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek during the holy month to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

(with ANI inputs)