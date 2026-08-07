Kanwar Yatra sound rules: Oversized DJ systems, high volume may land you in trouble | Check rules

During the Kanwar Yatra, DJ music and dance processions are often seen along the routes. But ignoring the administration's guidelines can prove costly, as violations may result in penalties and even seizure of the DJ system. Know the rules that operators and devotees must follow.

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Playing loud music during Kanwar Yatra will attract heavy fines. File image/PTI

With Sawan in full swing, Kanwar Yatra processions have filled the streets with chants, bhajans and celebrations by Shiva devotees. Many groups use DJs to play devotional songs during their journey, but there are rules they must follow. Excessive volume or the use of oversized sound systems can invite strict action, including hefty fines and confiscation of equipment.

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, police recently took action against a DJ operator for violating rules during the Kanwar Yatra. A Rs 50,000 fine was imposed after a DJ was played at Shiv Chowk beyond the permitted limits. Officials said failure to pay the penalty could lead to the seizure of the equipment. Devotees carrying DJs during the yatra are urged to follow the prescribed sound and size regulations.

What are the rules for playing DJ during Kanwar Yatra?

Keeping security and traffic arrangements in mind, authorities have laid down specific guidelines for DJ operators participating in the Kanwar Yatra. Operators must follow the prescribed rules, failing which strict action may be taken.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Heavy vehicle movement restricted on key routes; check diversions, alternate routes

Under this rule, the maximum height of the DJ system should be 12 feet and the width should be 10 feet.

Apart from the size of the DJ system, noise limits have also been fixed, under which a maximum of 55 dB(A) has been fixed from 6 am to 10 pm and a maximum of 45 dB(A) from 10 pm to 6 am.

Apart from this, there is a complete ban on playing provocative songs.

Why were strict guidelines issued for playing DJ?

Strict rules for DJ operators during the Kanwar Yatra were introduced to maintain traffic flow and protect government property. Authorities said that large DJ setups brought into the city during past yatras had led to property damage and major traffic issues.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory: Kanwar Yatra to impact GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Singhu Border; Check affected roads and alternate routes

Large DJ systems during the Kanwar Yatra have not only created traffic-related problems but have also affected the functioning of the local administration. Keeping these issues in mind, the government has introduced stricter guidelines this year to ensure the yatra takes place safely and smoothly.