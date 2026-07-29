Kanwar Yatra: Traffic advisory issued for commuters – Check alternate routes and diversions

Delhi Traffic Police have released a route advisory for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2026. Check key diversions and updates here.

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Kanwar Yatra: Traffic advisory issued for commuters – Check alternate routes and diversions | Image: ANI

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Like every year, thousands of devotees are preparing to undertake the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters to ensure smooth movement during the holy Yatra. According to the traffic advisory, several roads across the capital city will witness major restrictions and diversions from July 29 to August 12.

The Kanwar Yatra

The holy Yatra officially begins on July 30, which is the first day of Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and concludes on August 11. Thousands of Kanwariyas are likely to participate in the holy Yatra and pass through the capital city en route to Haryana and Rajasthan. During the Yatra, the Kanwariyas will collect the Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri Dham and Gaumukh.

The Shravan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed from July to September.