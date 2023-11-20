Kapil Dev Was Not Invited To World Cup Final Match: Congress Calls it ‘Unacceptable, Extremely Petty’

Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back, " Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the organizers of the final match and called it simply unacceptable and extremely petty.

New Delhi: Hours after reports surfaced that Kapil Dev was not invited to the World Cup final match in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the organizers of the final match and called it simply unacceptable and extremely petty.

“It is simply unacceptable and extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back, ” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court pulled up the counsels for repeating the arguments on charges in the alleged sexual harassment case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The matter pertains to complaints filed by six women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal asked the counsels for all parties to file written submissions. The matter was listed in the fourth week of November.

The court noted that it is argued by the defence counsel, Rajiv Mohan, that this court has no jurisdiction to try any offence allegedly committed outside India as the sanction under Section 188 Cr.PC has not been obtained.

It is also argued that no sanction is required when the offence is partly committed in India and partly outside India, the court noted.

The court also noted the submissions made by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) that the act of sexual harassment was a continuing offence as it didn’t stop at any particular time.

As per APP, the accused molested the victim whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment cannot be looked at as isolated, the court noted.

During the hearing, defence counsel submitted that one of the complainants alleged that the accused made sexual advances in 2022.

He further submitted that the 2022 incident is from Bulgaria and the WFI office. The incident at the WFI office was not mentioned before the oversight committee. He also referred to the 1993 SC judgement, which said that the offences committed here can be tried in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

