New Delhi: In a major development, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, news agency ANI reported. The cops said that they have found some photos that establish the fact that Kapil and his dad joined AAP a year ago.

In these pictured, Kapil could be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

“In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil’s phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand,” Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said.

Responding to the allegation, the AAP accused the BJP of “conspiracy” and “dirty politics”.

“Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?,” Sanjay Singh said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court today sent Kapil Gujjar to two days police custody.

Sources: Kapil can be seen joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a year ago in the pictures that have been recovered from his phone. Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and several others. https://t.co/8G84bkRyiJ pic.twitter.com/9QJLhulkT3 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

On February 1, Gujjar fired bullets outside the barricaded area of Shaheen Bagh. Notably, a large number of women have been staging a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now.

After being hauled by police personnel, the culprit started chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and shouted, “Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (Only Hindus will have a say in our country)”.