New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, to two days police custody.

On February 1, Gujjar fired bullets outside the barricaded area of Shaheen Bagh. Notably, a large number of women have been staging a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now.

After being hauled by police personnel, the culprit started chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and shouted, “Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (Only Hindus will have a say in our country)”.

This incident came to light after a 17-year-old youth opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi two days ago.

Incidentally, the firing had taken place around the same time as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a rally in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, alleged that protestors in Shaheen Bagh are those who support terrorists in Kashmir and raise slogans of ‘Azaadi‘.

Further, protesters at Shaheen Bagh had on Sunday written to Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Election Commission (EC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking protection in the wake of open threats made against them by a string of top BJP leaders.