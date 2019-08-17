New Delhi: Kapil Mishra, a former minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s government joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel on Saturday. Yesterday, Mishra, once a close aide of Delhi CM Kejriwal, in a tweet, had said,”I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 AM.

A statement issued by the Delhi BJP on Friday had said that ‘some eminent personalities’ will join the party in presence of national vice president Shyam Jaju and state unit president Manoj Tiwari, at its office on Saturday.

Speculations over Mishra joining the BJP were making rounds since he started criticising the AAP supremo after being removed as a minister in May 2017. He grew close to many Delhi BJP leaders and often shared stage with them.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel earlier this month had disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during Lok Sabha elections in May this year. The disqualification of Mishra takes effect retrospectively from January 27,2019.

On August 9, the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing till September 4 on Kapil Mishra’s plea challenging his disqualification from the Assembly.