New Delhi: In a jolt to Congress, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Wednesday revealed that he resigned from the party on May 16. He made the announcement after filing his nomination as the Samajwadi Party's candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not from any political party," Sibal, whose tenure as Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, said.

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country" pic.twitter.com/HLMVXYccHR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

He added, “I filed the nomination as an independent candidate. I am thankful to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that he supported me. I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years.”

For the unversed, Sibal had been part of G-23— a group of 23 dissenters, who had demanded change in party’s leadership and organisation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Akhilesh said,” “Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP’s support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he’ll present the opinions of both SP as well as himself.”