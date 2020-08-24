New Delhi: Congress veteran Kapil Sibal took a u-turn after slamming party leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘colluding with BJP’ remark. Earlier in the day, Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad had hit back at Rahul after the former party president, at the CWC meet, accused ‘dissenters’ (the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul) of ‘colluding with the BJP’. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Agologise Before Supreme Court, Says 'Would be Contempt of Conscience'

Notably, Sibal was among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes.

"The letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media", said Rahul, accusing the signatories of the letter of colluding with the ruling party.

Reacting to it, Sibal had listed his contributions to the party. He said,”Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party… Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet we are colluding with the BJP!” the Congress veteran had said in an apparent reference to Gandhi’s remarks.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, had also said that he would resign from the party if he the charge that he is working with the BJP can be proven.

Soon after their statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala issued a denial stating that Rahul had not stated or even alluded to such a charge during the CWC meet. “Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress”, tweeted Surjewala.

Following this, Sibal took a u-turn and said,”Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet.”