Home

News

Karanataka cold wave alert: Cold wave conditions grip Karnataka as Bengalurus minimum temperature witness massive drop; check 7 days forecast

Karanataka cold wave alert: Cold wave conditions grip Karnataka as Bengaluru’s minimum temperature witness massive drop; check 7 days forecast

As per IMD, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.3 degrees Celsius over the past 12 hours. Scroll down to check full forecast.

Representative image

Karnataka weather update: As harsh winters continue to impact lives across North India, cold waves have also started impacting the weather of South India with a dense cold wave engulfing several parts of Karnataka. With the city of Bengaluru waking up to cold mornings and calm skies, the state of Karnataka is shivering as the temperatures have dropped to 8.8 degrees celsius. Getting to the weather forecast for the state, a clear to partly cloudy spell is likely to impact the weather of the city in the coming few days. The current weather is more so ever keeping daytime conditions stable while early mornings remaining cold and occasionally misty in some pockets of the state. Here are all the updates you need to know about the Karnataka weather update and forecast.

What’s the weather forecast for Karnataka?

According to the IMD five-day weather outlook for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts skies are expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy with no indication of rainfall from January 16 to 20. Moreover, fog or mist may form in a few areas during the early morning hours. As per the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.3 degrees Celsius over the past 12 hours, with no rainfall reported during this period.

Update on Bengaluru weather forecast

The IMD weather data has indicated that cold was sharper in the outskirts and interior regions. Bengaluru Rural reported a lower minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius, making mornings noticeably colder in rural pockets. District-wise data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) highlighted the wider spread of the winter chill across the state.

Which is the coldest district in Karnataka now?

As per the IMD weather update, the city of Chikkaballapur emerged as the coldest district. Recording a minimum temperature of just 8.8 degrees Celsius, the city temperatures broke some old records. Also, several southern and interior districts also saw temperatures decreasing to single-digit or even near single-digit temperatures, clearly underlining the intensity of the winter conditions currently prevailing across the state of Karnataka.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.