New Delhi: In a bid to end years of violence in the Karbi Anglong, a tripartite agreement was signed between the government of India, the Assam government, and five factions of the region. "The accord will bring lasting peace and all-round development in Karbi Anglong", believed Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the signing ceremony. He asserted that the signing of the Karbi-Anglong Agreement is another milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an "insurgency-free prosperous Northeast". Besides Shah, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister from Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the representatives of the Karbi faction were present on the occasion.

People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK)

Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF)

Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT)

Kuki Liberation Front (KLF)

United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA)

The accord is significant as Karbi Anglong, which is the territory of ethnic Karbi tribals, has seen years of violence, killings and abduction in the rebels' fight for a separate homeland. Under the peace accord, more than 1,000 ultras have agreed to abjured violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

The peace agreement will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KACC), protection of identity, language, culture of Karbi people and focussed development of the council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam. The Centre will provide a development package of ₹1,000 crores over the next five years, to the Assam government to undertake projects for the evolution of Karbi areas.

Under the agreement, the Assam government will set up a Karbi Welfare Council for focused development of Karbi people living outside the KAAC area. The consolidated fund of the State will be augmented to supplement the resources of KAAC. “Overall, the present settlement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to KAAC,” the government said.