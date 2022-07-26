Kargil Vijay Diwas: Today, India marks 23 years of triumph over the Kargil War fought against Pakistan. On July 26, 1999, the gallant Indian soldiers recaptured several mountains, perched at high altitudes in the Himalayas, that were invaded by the Pakistani intruders in Kashmir. This day celebrates the victory and sacrifices of our soldiers.Also Read - PoK Part Of India; Baba Amarnath Here, Maa Sharda Shakti Across LoC: Rajnath Singh in Jammu

One of the significant wars fought in the Indian history, Kargil war, was fought between May to July 1999 in the Kargil- Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir when the Pakistani troops had unlawfully invaded certain areas along side the Line Of Control (LoC). This three month long combat between the two nations has been deeply entrenched in the minds of both the nations. In order to regain control of the regions occupied by Pakistan, Indian Army launched Operation Vijay. Also Read - 9 Railway Stations To Light Up In North East Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland.

The War

The infiltrators had positioned themselves at strategic locations that gave them an edge in the high scaled war. Nonetheless, Indian Army was able to gather intel from local shephards and ascertain their positions.

Unfortunately, more than 500 soldiers were martyred during this long battle.

How is the celebrated?

Today, a wreth laying ceremony was performed

Today, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.



A day in tribute to this glorious victory of the Indian army, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated with great pride all across the country. Every year, the Indian Prime Minister pays tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti. A Kargil War Memorial is also located at the foothills of Toloing Hills in Drass. Built by the Indian Army, a beautiful poem title ‘Pushp Ki Abhilasha’ is engraved at the gateway.

This year, A bike rally was flagged off by the the Union Minister Smriti Irani, in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed a gathering the state speaking about the war and the gallantry of Indian Army.

Trivia – Apart from all the respected celebrations, there are few bollywood movies like the LoC Kargil that are based on what transpired during the war, While not every details might be accurate, it does gives a glimpse of this iconic bravery.