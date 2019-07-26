

















Load More

New Delhi: On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the war heroes with images of his Kargil visit during the conflict in 1999. “During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” tweeted PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind also acknowledged the gallantry of the Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. He tweeted,”On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, a number of events has been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the stories of valour by brave soldiers. The 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory is being celebrated with the theme ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’, the Army said.

“We ‘remember’ our martyrs, by revisiting the sacrifices and instilling pride and respect among us, we ‘rejoice’ by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we ‘renew’ our resolve to safeguard the honour of the tricolour,” the Army said in a statement.

Yesterday, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, had warned Pakistan that it would have to “take back bodies” if it dares to infiltrate again. “Infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border. Pakistan knows that if it’ll infiltrate, all they will have to do is come back and take mortal remains,” Rawat said.

The Kargil war began with the infiltration of both Pakistani troops and terrorists into Indian territory. Their aim was to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, and cause Indian forces to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier and force India to negotiate a settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Government of India had recruited approximately 200,000 Indian troops to fight. A total number of 527 soldiers of the Indian Armed forces lost their lives during this war. Pakistan lost its 700 men.