Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to soldiers; Uttarakhand raises ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to Rs 2 crore

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. It commemorates India's historic victory in the Kargil War and celebrates the spirit that safeguarded the Nation's sovereignty.

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The Kargil War marked a major shift in India's security landscape, influencing its defence strategy, foreign policy and military reforms while leaving a deep impact on national consciousness. File image/PTI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. It commemorates India’s historic victory in the Kargil War and celebrates the spirit that safeguarded the Nation’s sovereignty. The occasion also reflects Kargil’s enduring legacy. It continues to strengthen India’s military preparedness, inspire generations, and reinforce the Nation’s unwavering commitment to its security. This year, the nation marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with gratitude and reverence. It commemorates India’s historic victory in 1999. Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil through extraordinary courage and unwavering resolve.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled the valour of India’s armed forces on the Kargil Vijay Diwas and paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Taking to X, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated the country will remain indebted to the courage of the country’s armed forces.

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“A humble tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending India’s borders, on Kargil Victory Day. The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami increased the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Shaurya Diwas), while paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. Dhami offered a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak in Gandhi Park, Dehradun, and paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. He also honoured the families of Kargil martyrs, paying tribute to their courage, sacrifice and dedication, according to an official release. The Chief Minister said that Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as an enduring symbol of the Indian Army’s unmatched courage, valour and patriotism.

The Kargil conflict, fought between May and July 1999, remains the only conventional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours. The battles took place at altitudes of over 5,000 metres across the mountainous regions of Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh and Kaksar in Ladakh.

‘कारगिल विजय दिवस’ भारतीय सेना के अदम्य शौर्य और अद्भुत पराक्रम का प्रतीक है। वर्ष 1999 में हिमालय की दुर्गम बर्फीली चोटियों पर विषम परिस्थितियों और शत्रु के ऊँचाई पर स्थित मोर्चों के बावजूद, हमारे वीर जवानों ने ‘ऑपरेशन विजय’ के माध्यम से दुश्मन को घुटने टेकने पर मजबूर कर दिया।… pic.twitter.com/9mxJHP8fGs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2026

Despite freezing temperatures, difficult terrain and heavily fortified enemy positions on strategic peaks, Indian forces successfully drove out Pakistani intruders without crossing the Line of Control (LoC), earning international recognition for their professionalism and military restraint.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to all brave sons and said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas’ is a symbol of the indomitable valor and extraordinary heroism of the Indian Army. In the year 1999, despite the harsh conditions and the enemy’s positions on high-altitude fronts on the formidable snowy peaks of the Himalayas, our brave soldiers forced the enemy to its knees through ‘Operation Vijay.” He added, “On ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, I remember and pay homage to all those valiant sons who, by giving their supreme sacrifice, preserved the integrity of the nation intact.”