New Delhi: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This will be Rajnath Singh’s first visit to Jammu after he took over as the country’s Defence Minister. He had visited Ladakh and the Valley as the on June 3.

A statement issued yesterday said that the Defence Minister will pay homage at the War Memorial in Drass. He will visit the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region to review the preparedness of the deployed troops. He will also visit the Valley and review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) there.

“During his daylong schedule, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate two bridges in Samba and Kathua districts,” the statement added.

Singh will be accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, during his visit to all the three regions of the state on Saturday.

“Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation,” Singh tweeted.

Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. I shall also be visiting Jammu region where two bridges built by BRO at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba will be dedicated to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.