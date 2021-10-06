Zee News, India’s first private broadcaster, has brought news from all over the world to the drawing rooms of citizens for over two decades. Zee continues to be the most favoured news channel in the country. From the Kargil war to Kandahar airplane hijack to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee has covered every significant event with utmost grit and dedication.Also Read - Zee Horror Show: How Zee TV Heralded A New Era With India's First Supernatural-Thriller Serial

Before Zee News, the role of news dissemination was limited to the public broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio. Zee News changed the way people consumed news as it went beyond the usual practice of toeing the line of the ruling party.

The channel has always remained 'Desh ka Zee'. They say that the older the relationships get, the stronger they become. This is true for the relationship between the audience and Zee News. Today's generation might not even know how old their family's relationship with Zee News is.

In March 1995, Zee gave the first private news bulletin to India. It was broadcast every night at ten o’clock on Zee TV at that time. Gradually, the 30-minute news bulletins turned into a 24-hour news channel.

As Zee recently completed 26 years of stellar journalism, we bring you some memorable excerpts from the news bulletins broadcast in the last 26 years.

In the era of change, Zee News not only changed itself but also sent the message to the world that true journalism is that which is dedicated to the country. That the change is continuous as we kept bringing news in new colours, new forms, new technology and new formats. The channel started its operation in the year 1995.

Naina Sahni Tandoor Case 1995

On the night of July 2, Congress leader Sushil Sharma in Delhi murdered Naina Sahni and burnt her body in an oven. Through Zee News, the nation saw this news on television. Naina Sahni’s case went from the lower court to the Supreme Court and Sushil Sharma was sentenced to death by the sessions court and the High Court. The sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court. However, in 2018, the Delhi High Court ordered the release of Sushil Sharma as he had spent 23 years in jail.

1996 Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision

I still remember the evening of November 12, 1996, when I used to report for the channel. I had returned to the office after a day’s reporting and suddenly the news of two planes crashing into the sky near Charkhi Dadri was broken by news agency PTI.

I immediately left for Charkhi-Dadri, about 100 km from Delhi. The memory of the terrible incident is still fresh in my memory. It was the biggest accident of that year in which 349 people were killed. At that time, people saw the coverage of this event only on Zee News.

1999 Kandahar Plane Hijack

Today, whenever you see the picture of terrorist Masood Azhar hiding in Pakistan, you would remember the Kandahar plane hijack. On 24 December 1999, the Indian Airlines Flight from Kathmandu to Delhi, IC-814 was hijacked by the terrorists. Zee News then reported this hijack.

This was the first time that Zee News showed round the clock live coverage of the event on television.

Kargil War 1999

22 years ago, the bravehearts of the Indian Army, aided by the Indian Air Force, gave a crushing defeat to Pakistan in Kargil. The 60-day-long Kargil War, from May 3 to July 26, 1999, took place after Pakistani troops were detected on top of the Kargil ridges. Pakistan had started planning the attack in 1998 itself.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary covered the Kargil war from the ground. Footage from Zee’s library showed Sudhir Chaudhary giving the country live coverage from Kargil. As tanks fired in the background, Sudhir Chaudhary flinched a little, but then went on with his live reporting from the frontlines. Watch the live coverage of 1999 Kargil War by Zee News below: