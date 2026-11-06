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4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire in Punjab triggering panic among passengers

Reports suggest a short circuit may have started the fire. Officially, though, the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: November 6, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire in Punjab triggering panic among passengers
A fire was reported in the fifth coach from the engine of the Karmabhoomi Express. Screengrab/ANI

A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in PUnjab on Friday leading to an environment of panic among the passengers. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A fire was reported in the fifth coach from the engine of the Karmabhoomi Express (Train No. 12508), which runs between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri, according to initial information.

Read more: Massive fire engulfs four-storey building at Delhi's Gaffar Market, mobile battery shop suspected to be origin point

According to sources, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The exact cause, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.

Visuals from the spot showed flames and smoke rising from multiple coaches as railway officials and emergency personnel responded to the situation.

The train had set off from Amritsar when it caught fire near Basantpura railway station, sources said. The station lies near a village, roughly 15 kilometres from Rajpura.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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