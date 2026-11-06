4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire in Punjab triggering panic among passengers

A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in PUnjab on Friday leading to an environment of panic among the passengers. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
A fire was reported in the fifth coach from the engine of the Karmabhoomi Express (Train No. 12508), which runs between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri, according to initial information.
According to sources, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The exact cause, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported
Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported.
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
Visuals from the spot showed flames and smoke rising from multiple coaches as railway officials and emergency personnel responded to the situation.
The train had set off from Amritsar when it caught fire near Basantpura railway station, sources said. The station lies near a village, roughly 15 kilometres from Rajpura.
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