Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • 3-Storey Rice Mill Building Collapses In Haryana’s Karnal; 4 Killed, 20 Injured

3-Storey Rice Mill Building Collapses In Haryana’s Karnal; 4 Killed, 20 Injured

A three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Several rice mill workers are trapped under debris.

Updated: April 18, 2023 9:14 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

3-Storeyed Rice Mill Building Collapses In Haryana's Karnal, Several Workers Feared Trapped
3-Storeyed Rice Mill Building Collapses In Haryana's Karnal, Several Workers Feared Trapped

Karnal: At least four people died after a 3-storeyed rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Besides, several workers are feared trapped. According to reports, the workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shifts ended. The incident occurred at a mill in Karnal’s Taraori. Around 150 laborers were sleeping in the building when the incident took place.

Also Read:

“A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners,” DC Karnal Anish Yadav told ANI.

You may like to read

As per the visuals shared by news agency ANI, JCB machines are being used to clear the debris that was caused due to the collapse of the three-storey rice mill.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.) 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 18, 2023 9:06 AM IST

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 9:14 AM IST

More Stories