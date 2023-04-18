Home

3-Storey Rice Mill Building Collapses In Haryana’s Karnal; 4 Killed, 20 Injured

A three-storey rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Several rice mill workers are trapped under debris.

Karnal: At least four people died after a 3-storeyed rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Besides, several workers are feared trapped. According to reports, the workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shifts ended. The incident occurred at a mill in Karnal’s Taraori. Around 150 laborers were sleeping in the building when the incident took place.

“A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners,” DC Karnal Anish Yadav told ANI.

As per the visuals shared by news agency ANI, JCB machines are being used to clear the debris that was caused due to the collapse of the three-storey rice mill.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.