Karnal: Farmers today finally called off their week-long protest over IAS Officer Ayush Sinha’s controversial order asking cops to “break heads” of farmers last month which drew massive criticism from all sections of society. The deadlock came to an end after farmers reached an agreement with the BJP-led Haryana government based on their demands. Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Devender Singh today formally announced the conclusion of week-long agitation in Karnal.Also Read - Ready to Probe Karnal Lathi-Charge Incident: Haryana Minister on Official's Controversial Remark

Top Points From This Big Story:

ACS Singh said that “after several rounds of talks with farmers leaders we have reached up to an agreement considering farmers demands”.

He said that the state government will set up an inquiry committee of retired High Court judges to probe against SDM Ayush Sinha. Meanwhile, during the probe, which will be completed within a month, he will be sent on leave.

Talking about other demands, the ACS said that two members of a farmer family who died in the unfortunate incident will be given jobs of the sanction posts on DC rate. He said that chances are high to turn these posts permanent.

Meanwhile, BKU President Chaduni said in the press conference that the talks ended on a positive note and they were happy that the government has considered their demands. He added that jobs will be provided to the two family members of the family within a week.

IAS officer Ayush Sinha was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to “break heads” of farmers if they cross the line during their August 28 protest.

About 10 farmers were hurt that day when police used force to stop them from marching to the venue of a BJP event in Karnal.

For over nine months now, farmers have been sitting on dharnas at Delhi’s borders demanding that the three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre should be withdrawn. The Union leaders claim the laws will lead to the dilution of the minimum support price (MSP) at which farmers sell their crops to government agencies.