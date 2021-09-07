Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat LIVE: Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Karnal, in the wake of Kisan Mahapanachayat which has been convened to protest against the August 28 lathi charge on farmers. The farmers will gather at the grain market of Karnal and take out a protest march on NH 44 before proceeding towards the mini-secretariat. “There is no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration. We will ‘gherao’ the mini-secretariat as per our plan,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni told the media yesterday. Haryana Police said that the traffic might be hampered and advised the motorists to avoid traveling on the national highway (NH) 44 between Delhi and Ambala.

