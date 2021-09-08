Karnal: The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal, Haryana turned into a sit-in protest on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday morning outside the Mini Secretariat. Protesting farmers pitched tents outside the government offices as the talks with the Haryana government on their demand for justice for victims of the August 28 lathi-charge failed.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Protesting Farmers Camp Outside Govt Offices in Karnal After Talks With State Fail | 10 Points

Farmer unions marched towards the Mini Secretariat from the Mahapanchayat venue in Karnal to gherao the government offices last evening. The police earlier used water cannons on the farmers to disperse them from gathering in Karnal as they jumped some barricades. However, there was no other serious confrontation with the police along the way. Langar was organised for farmers protesting outside the Mini Secretariat. Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Talks With Karnal Officials Fail, Farmers to Decide Next Course of Action Soon

Haryana | Farmers continue sit-in protest at Mini Secretariat in Karnal Farmers held a march & gheraoed mini secretariat yesterday after district admin refused to compensate injured protesters & to take action against admin officials over lathi-charge on farmers on Aug 28 pic.twitter.com/7aldRI1ZW3 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Meet Officials in Karnal, Haryana Govt Hopes For Early Solution | Top Points

Protest leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav were at the gherao site. Chaduni, who heads the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union, said the sit-in will continue till their demands are met.

Meanwhile, mobile internet suspension in the district was extended by another day till Wednesday midnight (23:59 hrs). Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning gathering of people were imposed in Karnal district.

In Delhi, Congress said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign if he cannot talk with the protesting farmers. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “shed his ego and arrogance and withdraw the three black laws” over which farmers have been protesting for months.

Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for more than 10 months now.