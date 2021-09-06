Chandigarh: The Haryana government issued prohibitory orders banning gathering of people in Karnal on Monday, a day ahead of a gherao planned by farmers at the mini-secretariat, reported news agencies. The district administration has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions, they said. The government has also directed to suspend mobile internet services in Karnal district from Monday midnight to 11:59 PM on September 7 to maintain law and order. The mahapanchayat has been convened to protest against the August 28 lathicharge on farmers.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat Ends on High Note, Farmers Call For Bharat Bandh on September 27 | Top Developments

According to a Haryana police advisory, main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district on Tuesday. “Therefore, the general public using NH-44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7,” it said. The traffic bound for Delhi from Ambala will be diverted from Pipli in Kurukshetra. Likewise, the traffic to Ambala from Delhi will be diverted from the Pepsi Bridge in Panipat. Also Read - Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmer Unions Call For Bharat Bandh on September 27

Haryana | We held talks with farmers. Their demand was not justified. No compensation will be given to law violators & no action will be taken against our official. We'll not let them block the highway & gherao mini secretariat (tomorrow): Nishant Kumar Yadav, DM, Karnal pic.twitter.com/KmNyY4ic8p — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands were not met. Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Monday said their demands were not met, so a big panchayat will be held here on Tuesday, after which farmers will proceed to gherao the mini-secretariat. “Farmers will be gathering in Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning,” he said, adding they will hold a peaceful protest.

Haryana Traffic Police advisory:

According to police advisory, vehicles coming from Delhi side will be allowed to reach Chandigarh via Pepsi Bridge (Panipat) via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk of Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44. On Tuesday, vehicles coming from Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarawadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amrutpanur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road-44.

The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured. The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to “break heads” of protesting farmers. Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

Demands of protesting farmers:

The protesting farmers have been demanding action against the IAS officer who ordered police action on August 28, and those policemen who were involved in the lathicharge on the protesting farmers.

The protesting farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later owing to a heart attack.

The farmers are also demanding a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.

