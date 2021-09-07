Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat LIVE: Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Karnal, in the wake of Kisan Mahapanachayat which has been convened to protest against the August 28 lathi charge on farmers. The farmers will gather at the grain market of Karnal and take out a protest march on NH 44 before proceeding towards the mini-secretariat. “There is no outcome from the meeting with the Karnal administration. We will ‘gherao’ the mini-secretariat as per our plan,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni told the media yesterday. Haryana Police said that the traffic might be hampered and advised the motorists to avoid traveling on the national highway (NH) 44 between Delhi and Ambala.

Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat | Here Are The Live Updates

15:01 PM: Hope a solution will come out of talks: CM Khattar

Farmers have called a meeting in Karnal & it is going on. Talk is underway with a recently formed committee of 11 members. I hope a solution will come out of talks: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

14:15 PM: Ask mischievous elements to leave meeting site: District Administration Urges Farmers

District Administration urged farmer leaders to ask mischievous elements, who had reached Anaj Mandi, Karnal with sticks, iron rods, to leave the meeting site. It appears that they aren’t listening to farmer leaders. We are warning them to not break the law, said IGP Karnal, Haryana.

13:08 PM: Haryana government invites farmers to discuss the issue of Gherao of Karnal mini secretariat

As per the reports of Times of India, the Manohar lal Khattar-led Haryana government has invited an 11-member committee of farmers to discuss the issue of Gherao of Karnal mini secretariat.

13:03 PM: Mischievous elements at Anaj Mandi, Claims Haryana Police

The ground intelligence report indicates that some mischievous elements armed with sticks, iron rods have reached Anaj Mandi, Karnal. District admin and police are warning such mischievous elements not to take the law into their hands & maintain public order, said Haryana Police.

12:21 PM: Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal Hits Out at Congress

I feel (Gurnam) Chaduni took extortion money from Congress to create continuous chaos in Haryana. They will continue this until some innocent farmers die. Some Haryana farmers have understood that it isn’t about farmers but is political, said Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal.

11:54 AM: What are the demands of farmers?

The protesting farmers have been demanding action against the IAS officer who ordered police action on August 28, and those policemen who were involved in the lathicharge on the protesting farmers.

They have also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to heart attack.

The farmers further demand a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.

11:52 AM: Reaching Karnal in Some Time, tweets Tikait

To get justice for Sushil Kajla, who was martyred in the brutal lathi charge of Karnal Police, I am reaching Karnal in some time along with the comrades of United Kisan Morcha, all of you keep an eye on Karnal, tweeted Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

11:49 AM: Farmers start gathering

As per the reports, farmers have started gathering in Haryana’s Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled for noon. Till 11 AM, around 250 farmers had reached the Karnal mandi, the venue for the mahapanchayat. The numbers are expected to increase in the next few hours.

11:00 AM: Anil Vij’s Appeal to Farmers

The state administration has made all arrangements (for Kisan Mahapanchayat). No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. We appeal to our farmer brothers to peacefully conduct their public meeting: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

10:22 AM: ‘Their Demands Not Justified’

“A meeting was held with the farmers’ leaders, but their demands were not justified. The administration will not allow them (farmers) to gherao the mini-secretariat and block the NH-44. We will deal strictly if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands”, Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told a portal.

09:43 AM: ‘Police will take action if law & order is disturbed’

District administration and police have made necessary security arrangements in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A total of 40 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Public activities are going on without interruption, said Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal.

“We want Kisan Mahapanchayat to be conducted peacefully & conflict to be resolved through mutual conversation. We spoke with farmer leaders yesterday on the matter. Police will take action if law & order is disturbed”, Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal added.

Haryana: Security tightens in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat. Visuals from near offices of Deputy Commissioner & SP State govt has suspended mobile internet & SMS services in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind & Panipat to curb "spread of inflammatory material & rumours" today pic.twitter.com/FsEXGeWaVn — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

09:30 AM: Mobile Internet Suspended Mobile Internet in 5 Districts

The state government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat to curb ‘spread of inflammatory material and rumours’. According to information from Haryana, DPR, in order to maintain law and order in the state, the government was suspending internet and SMS services from midnight Tuesday till September 7 midnight.

09:25 AM: Rain lashes parts of Haryana; visuals from Karnal where Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held later today

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Haryana; visuals from Karnal where Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held later today pic.twitter.com/GU06Uwjf2U — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

09:20 AM: Section 144 Imposed

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been put in. Under Section 144 public assemblies are banned, district officials said.