After Joshimath, 28 Houses In Karnaprayag On Verge Of Collapse As Fresh Cracks Appear

Karnaprayag: While residents of Joshimath continue to live in fear of uncertainity after several buildings were demolished as wide cracks appeared on the, Karnaparayg has also taken a hit. NEarly 28 m

Karnaprayag: While residents of Joshimath continue to live in fear of uncertainity after several buildings were demolished as wide cracks appeared on the, Karnaparayg has also taken a hit. NEarly 28 more houses have developed cracks in Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and are on the verge of collapse, reports news agency IANS.

The DM was stunned after witnessing the wide cracks on the walls of houses in Bahuguna Nagar. The residents requested the officials to make proper arrangements to guarantee their safety.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Karnaprayag SDM Himanshu Kafaltia, MLA Anil Nautiyal and disaster management officer N.K. Joshi inspected the affected areas in Bahuguna nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar on Sunday.

What will happen to the residents?

The DM has further instructed the officials to shift the affected people to safer places and install crackometres in the affected structures to monitor the cracks. The residents who choose to live in rented accommodations will be provided the rent amount for six months, said the official.

Khurana also directed the SDM to get a detailed survey of the structures done.

Land subsidence started in this area of the town last year during the rainy season. The residents had demanded the administration to take security measures in the disaster-prone areas, which was ignored.

Khurana said that the buildings which have developed extensive cracks will be evacuated and the people living there will be shifted to safer places.

What is happening in Joshimath?

The sinking temple town of Joshimath continues to grapple with more predicaments with every passing day. From hundreds of families being displaced, demolition of buildings to potential power crisis, the picturesque town is battling the issue of land subsidence. Recently, experts have said that unplanned and uncontrolled construction in the name of development in Uttarakhand has brought Joshimath on the brink of sinking and have demanded to declare Himalayas as eco-sensitive zone.

According to officials, 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence and 258 families have been moved to temporary relief centres. People staying in temporary relief camps in subsidence-hit Joshimath have sought permanent rehabilitation at a safe location where they do not have to face the same crisis again.

Now, another crisis looms large as electric poles have started to tilt. So far around 70 electric poles and few transformers have tiled according to a report by TOI.

