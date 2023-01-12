Home

News

India

Karnaprayag Sinking: What We Know So Far

Karnaprayag Sinking: What We Know So Far

Cracks in houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality triggered panic among the locals, after which the civic body sought help from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

After Joshimath, houses develop cracks in Karnaprayag Town

Dehradun: After Joshimath, now cracks have appeared in several houses in Karnaprayag of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, forcing at least 70 families to leave their houses. Cracks in houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality triggered panic among the locals, after which the civic body sought help from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Apart from Bahuguna Nagar, several houses in Upper Bazar ward of the town are also at risk.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, “Families living in at-risk houses in Karnaprayag have been shifted to safety. We are taking the help of experts from IIT-Roorkee to solve the problem in Karnaprayag. They are studying the problem and preparing a detailed project report based on which remedial measures will be taken.”

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality. pic.twitter.com/hwRfFcwhJy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Karnaprayag Sinking: What We Know So Far

70 families were forced to leave their houses, after cracks appeared in several houses in Karnaprayag

At least 50 houses at Bahuguna Nagar in Karnaprayag have been developing cracks since 2015.

A team of district administration inspected the affected areas in the town on Wednesday.

A team of IIT Roorkee has surveyed the areas twice, and the report of the same is awaited

According to the locals the gradual land subsidence is responsible for the fissures

The locals also attributed it to the widening of the national highway, violation of norms in construction works related to mandi parishad, erosion caused by the Pindar river and unsystematic flushing out of rainwater.

The municipal council intervened immediately and the damage was restricted.

It, however, started aggravating with the widening of the national highway in recent years and the unsystematic flushing out of rainwater in absence of a drain along the Karnaprayag-Kankhool road.

Here’s What Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Said:

Asked about the houses in Karnaprayag developing crack, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Joshimath, said, “It has been there for some time. But it will be discussed in the meetings over land subsidence to be held during the day.”

Debris brought down by a landslide from above Bahuguna Nagar first inflicted damage to houses in 2015, former chairman of Karnaprayag municipal council Subhash Gairola said.

Gairola said that Karnaprayag, being situated at the confluence of the Alaknanda and the Pindar rivers, suffers regular and heavy soil erosion during monsoon. Water also gushes into homes during monsoon, further weakening their foundations, he said.

“The mandi parishad also excavated the area with the help of JCBs during the construction of its buildings which may have further worsened the situation,” Gairola added.