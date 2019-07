Bengaluru: At least 12 people died after an auto-rickshaw collided with a bus in Karnataka’s Chintamani, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Around 20 people were injured in the incident.

More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident which took place in May, at least two passengers were killed and more than 20 injured as two buses rammed into each other on Mumbai-Pune highway. The incident took place in Khalapur district of Raigad, nearly two hours away from Mumbai.